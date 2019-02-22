Leeds gig for fast rising Manchester band Ist Ist

Following the recent release of their new EP, ‘Everything Is Different Now’ rising stars Ist Ist are heading to Leeds next week.

Manchester’s bright post-punk hopefuls are set to appear at the Lending Room venue on Thursday, February 28

Already making a name for themselves with a series of sold out shows around the north west, the band tipped by the likes of Louder Than War and BBC 6Music’s Steve Lamacq are going national and inviting comparisons with the likes of Echo & The Bunnymen, Joy Division and White Lies.

The new EP follows on from the underground success of their debut EP ‘Spinning Rooms’ and represents genuine evolution from the band.

Their first release as a quartet; drum-heavy opener ‘Exist’ kicks things off and is followed by the inward-looking ‘Son Is The Father.’ The duelling guitar blast of ‘Jennifer’s Lips’ is unquestionably the band’s most radio-friendly effort to date. ‘I Want To Disappear’ channels claustrophobic ambient sounds with electronic drums before the brooding crescendo of ‘Undignified’ brings the EP to a close.

In keeping with previous Ist Ist releases, ‘Everything Is Different Now’ is available on 12” vinyl, including a limited edition translucent red colourway, CD and across all digital platforms.

The band received their national radio debut on BBC Radio 6 courtesy of Steve Lamacq and continued to outperform established touring artists for much of 2018, including two sold out hometown shows. While much of the untamed ferocity from the band’s early live outings has subsided, their stagecraft, intensity and presence has never wavered.

Listen to new track Jennifer’s Lips’ HERE