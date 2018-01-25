More names added to Live At Leeds line-up

A huge raft if names from across the musical landscape have been added to the line-up for this year’s Live At Leeds festival.

Once again the event taking place across numerous city centre venues is shaping up to be the best place to the hear new music stars alongside some stunning live favourites.

The Magic Gang, Pulled Apart By Horses, Ten Tonnes and Ash are among the new names to be added to a line-up already including Peace, Circa Waves, The Horrors, Pale Waves, Blaenavon, British Sea Power, Spring King and Lewis Capaldi.

One of the most acclaimed new guitar bands of recent times, The Magic Gang have become unrivalled leaders of soaring indie anthems. Triggering singalongs no matter where they go, the Brighton natives have burst their way into hearts with the likes of ‘Alright’, ‘All This Way’ and ‘Jasmine’ as a band born for huge live moments.

With their debut album set to emerge this year, their appearance at Live At Leeds is primed to be the crowning of future indie royalty, and sure to be one of the most talked about sets of the day.

Not only bringing the essential sounds for the year ahead to the city, but also championing the thriving music scene that flows through its streets, Live At Leeds 2018 sees one of its adored favourites return in the shape of Pulled Apart By Horses.

Packed with a menacing punch of garage-rock fever, the Leeds band have become renowned for adrenaline-fused live shows and an uncompromising ability to have crowds in the palm of their hands in no time.

With 2018 marking 10 years together as a band, expect Pulled Apart By Horses set at Live At Leeds 2018 to be nothing short of unmissable.

With equally huge choruses to boot, 90s heroes Ash are sure to bring a tour-de-force of infectious hits from across their storied career. Expect ‘Girl From Mars’, ‘Goldfinger’ and ‘Shining Light’ to erupt crowds when their phenomenal live show rolls into Live At Leeds 2018.

Speaking about the Live At Leeds 2018, Pulled Apart By Horses said: “We’ve haven’t played LAL for a few years now and it’s been going from strength to strength since we last appeared on the bill. It made sense to come back to it this year, though. We’re always buzzing to be part of it and nothing beats a good old hometown show. Roll on May!”

Guitar legends Ash said: “We’re buzzing to be announced for the 2018 Live at Leeds line up; it’s already looking like an amazing bill and it’s an honour to be added for our first appearance alongside some great artists. Expect a set full of classic Ash hits alongside some exclusive surprises. We’re buzzing for it!”

Among the new names added to the bill are Ten Tonnes, who will bring his vibrant and punchy garage hooks to the city; Liverpool’s Louis Berry, who will be unleashing his rockabilly charms; and London’s alt-guitar buzzers Sorry.

Frantic energy and glorious pandemonium are guaranteed with Doncaster’s Yungblud, swooning dream-pop will light the way with Her’s and the eclectic musical blendings of Alaskalaska will add to the charm of this festival.

Across the city, Live At Leeds 2018 is crammed with sensational sounds from across the musical spectrum. From the swooning country croons of Catherine McGrath, the unmistakable punk-showmanship of Sports Team and the hypnotic tones of Grace Lightman to the snarling visceral ferocity of TOUTS, the lo-fi fuzz of Stella Donnelly and the gritty glam-soaked tide of The Ninth Wave - there’s always something new and different around every corner.

Beach hooks are bound to land in style when Sunset Sons return to Live At Leeds, with hip-hop morpher Denzel Himself, Dutch favourites Pip Blom, anthemic songwriter Dermot Kennedy, art-rock newcomers Caro, the raw emotions of Bruno Major and Kent trio Lady Bird all set to kick off their summer at Live At Leeds.

With the likes of Nelson Can, LUCIA, Queen Zee, Fling and many more also announced, Live At Leeds 2018 is the only place to go to find your next favourite act.

Speaking about the new additions to Live At Leeds 2018, Festival Director Andy Smith said: “We’re pleased to add The Magic Gang, Pulled Apart by Horses, Ash, Dermot Kennedy, Sunset Sons, Louis Berry and High Tyde to the 2018 event, all of which are doing great things at the moment.

“There are also some really exciting emerging artists who I personally think will go on to have fantastic careers like Bruno Major, Catherine McGrath, Ten Tonnes, Cassia and Stella Donnelly, to name a few. There’s still plenty more to be announced for this year and maybe a few surprises along the way.”

The festivities of the Live At Leeds weekend are set to kick off on the Friday night (May 4) with a special showcase presented by PRS Foundation’s Momentum Music Fund Showcase at The Wardrobe - featuring appearances from supported artists such as Our Girl, Chelou, Fenne Lily and guest headliners to be revealed shortly. Entry to the show is free, with more details at https://www.liveatleeds.com/

Live at Leeds is a core event in the 2018 programme of Leeds International Festival. Tickets are on sale now, starting from £36 at https://www.liveatleeds.com/