Musical improvisation at its best

Showstopper!

Theatre Royal Wakefield on February 8

This is spontaneous musical comedy at its absolute finest - direct from the West End and now heading to Theatre Royal Wakefield!

With ten years as an Edinburgh Fringe must-see phenomenon, a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, the Showstoppers have delighted audiences across the globe with their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity.

A brand new musical comedy is created from scratch at each performance of this award-winning show as audience suggestions are transformed on the spot into all-singing, all-dancing productions with hilarious results. This includes incredible, moving story-lines, amazing songs, full group harmonies, dance numbers and humour by the bucketload - and it’s all made up on the spot right in front of your eyes.

Audiences cannot fail but be impressed. So whether you fancy some Rodgers and Hammerstein set on a ferris wheel or a little Sondheim on Mount Everest – you suggest it and the Showstoppers will sing it!

The group has been fine tuning this show since 2008, working out how to improvise in increasingly esoteric styles – musical, dance, straight theatre, film genres – whatever helps make the show more interesting.

They also spend a lot of time trying to become better story-tellers in order to do justice to their audiences ideas and so that each show is as different as it can be. And judging by the review notices they’ve achieved everything they want to. According to Time Our magazine: “They truly are the masters of longform improvisation. These guys have to be seen to be believed! The best musical improvisation group we’ve ever come across. More TALENT on stage than you can shake a stick at!” Tickets are available from 01924 211311.