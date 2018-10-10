Nashville band MONA ‘Soldier On’ in Leeds

Fans of Daughtry should ensure they arrive for their Leeds gig early this Sunday with the support slot having been handed to Nashville band MONA.

A headline band in their own right, MONA are returning to Leeds where they have previously played the big summer festival at Bramham Park. For this event, however, they are the support with the gig taking place at the O2 Academy.

MONA will be aiming to win fans over with their high energy garage rock sound as developed on their album ‘Soldier On’, which was released this year.

Their first material following an extended hiatus is a real statement of intent for the band who have survived through the pendulum of being a ‘hype band’ in 2011, to now, seven years later, beating expectations to create a record that is both emotionally astute and personal and has an underlying message of empowerment and positivity.

“Solider On ... no matter if it all works out the way you like or it all falls apart all that’s left to do it Soldier On” says the band’s frontman Nick Brown.

“After doing all things to stand. Simply stand.”

