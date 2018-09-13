New Scottish stars The Snuts set to rock Leeds

Already a cult sensation in their homeland of Scotland, The Snuts have been spreading their riotous rock ‘n’ roll gospel further afield this summer with a succession of memorable major festival performances, including Reading, Leeds, Benicàssim, Bingley Live, TRNSMT and Belladrum.

Now the young quartet again power forwards with the release of their new single ‘Manhattan Project’. It’s their second official release following ‘Seasons’ which emerged after their early demos became a viral hit and exceeded a million plays.

Produced by Dave McCracken (Ian Brown, Depeche Mode), ‘Manhattan Project’ explodes into life with a collision of serrated riffs, energising drum fills and charismatic vocals from frontman Jack Cochrane which blend emotion and aggression in equal measure.

Cochrane commented: “‘Manhattan Project’ is a tale of relief after a disaster. It’s a combination of war and romance wrapped up tightly inside a 2018 indie anthem.”

The Snuts have built their burgeoning reputation on the road, with shows growing in scale and style since they sold-out their first headline date at Glasgow’s King Tut’s at the end of last year. Fuelled by Buckfast, the band’s shows inspire frenzied audience reactions and mass singalongs.

Next month will see the band embark upon their debut UK headline tour, which will see them include another date in Leeds at the Oporto venue on Wednesday, October 10.

Hear new single ‘Manhattan Project’ at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kTdL33REIc