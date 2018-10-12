Piping in a first for Jazz Club plus a top guitarist

Wakefield Jazz

October 12 and 19

Here’s a great opportunity to hear the unique sound of Nic Meier’s acoustic guitar at Wakefield Jazz tonight (October 12) in what is his band’s only appearance in the North of the UK.

In just a few short years Meier has carved out a reputation as one of the UK’s most original and talented guitarists regularly appearing alongside Jeff Beck.

Swiss born Meier is a rapidly rising star on the British jazz scene.

Playing music from his much-acclaimed album “Infinity” the Wakefield audience can expect him to provide an evening of creative brilliance, precision and sensitivity.

The diverse, vibrant and spine-tingling violin of Richard Jones will only add to the brilliance.

Kevin Glasgow will be along with his six-string bass and the creative Demi Garcia will drive the drum rhythms with his left hand often reserving his right for the percussion section of his kit.

The following week (October 19) sees a first for Wakefield Jazz as the club welcomes Paul Edis’s Ushaw Ensemble - complete with Andy May’s Northumbrian pipes.

The Ensemble was originally formed to perform a special commission celebrating the story of St Cuthbert at Wakefield Jazz but this time they will perform new music that fuses elements of folk, contemporary classical and jazz.

Jazz improvisation set against those Northumbrian pipes and Emma Fisk’s violin will make wonderful music for the audience.

Paul Edis is a highly skilled pianist and composer whose lyrical interpretations deliver both original and accessible jazz - the ensemble consists of equally skilled performers.

Graeme Wilson on reeds with “the hat” Graham Hardy on trumpet and flugel horn. Rob Walker percussion and Paul Susan bass complete this accomplished band providing a fusion of folk, contemporary classical and accessible music.

Doors for both gigs open at 7pm with food available from 7.15pm. First Set 8.30pm prompt, second set 10pm.

Full details and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org or you can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter.