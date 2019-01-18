Quartet will make it a night to remember

Julian Siegel Quartet

Wakefield Jazz at Wakefield Sports Club on January 25 from 8.30pm

Wakefield Jazz hosts one of the UK’s most exciting and powerful quartets next Friday when the audience can look forward to being taken for a fantastic musical ride fizzing with inventiveness and imagination, a night not to be missed.

British jazz saxophonist, composer and arranger, Julian Siegel has been described by MOJO Magazine as “one of the UK’s most creative saxophonists”.

In 2007 he was awarded the BBC Jazz Awards for Best Instrumentalist and in 2011 , Siegel who is in his early 50s, won the London Awards for Art and Performance Jazz.

He work alongside some of this generation’s most distinctive voices to create his eponymous quartet. The band features

inspirational pianist Liam Noble, his fluid touch and dazzling imagination perfectly complementing

Siegel’s music and playing, and providing a perfect foil for the many directions the music can turn.

With the creative spark of dynamic drummer Gene Calderazzo and the deep groove of bassist Oli

Hayhurst dove-tailing perfectly with Siegel and Noble this is unquestionably one of the UK’s most exciting and powerful quartets.

