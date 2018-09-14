Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape heading to Wakefield

Following their success with album Pop Voodoo - the band’s first new material in 20 years - Black Grape are heading out on a winter tour.

Last year saw them play festival dates and arena shows with Richard Ashcroft and the 2018 tour will see them playing songs from the ‘Pop Voodoo’ album alongside the well-loved classics.

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative and iconic bands of the last 20 years, Black Grape will be at Warehouse 23 in Wakefield on November 2.

For tickets go to www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Black-Grape.htm