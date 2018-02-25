South are heading north to Wakefield

When great British pop institution, The Beautiful South split in 2007, some members of the band didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments.

And what a good job, with wonderful songs to sing like Amsterdam and Don’t Marry Her...The South features former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles who now takes on vocal duties too.

They’ll be appearing at Warehouse 23 in Wakefield on April 15.

For tickets call 01924 200162 or go to www.warehouse23.co.uk