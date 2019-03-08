Superstar soprano Lesley Garrett headlines Brighouse festival

Brighouse Arts Festival

Various venues across town from October 4-13

Yorkshire soprano Lesley Garrett CBE will headline this year’s Brighouse Arts Festival in October. The show is being marketed as “An Evening with Lesley Garrett” during which she will be singing and talking about her glittering career. Garrett is one of the nation’s best known sopranos, regularly appearing in opera, music theatre, concert, on television and on innumerable recordings. For more than 30 years she has enjoyed one of the most successful careers of any modern-day, classically trained sopranos. As a recording artist, she has fourteen solo CDs to her credit; Soprano in Red received the Gramophone Award for ‘Best-selling Classical Artist of the Year’. Recent albums are Travelling Light, The Singer, So Deep is the Night and Amazing Grace. She was also a featured artist on the platinum selling Perfect Day single released by the BBC in aid of Children in Need. Garrett’s major television appearances include Lesley Garrett…Tonight, The Lesley Garrett Show, Strictly Come Dancing, Loose Women and most recently a Songs of Praise Special - My Story, My Music with Aled Jones for the BBC. As well as Lesley Garrett, the festival will host a concert by Kiki Dee who famously had a number one single with Elton John. She is performing on Thursday October 10 at St Martin’s church. Other highlights of the Festival include a theatrical performance of The 39 Steps at Brighouse Civic Hall on October 5 and a Roger Davies concert the previous day. Lesley Garrett’s recital is on October 12 at St Martin’s Church. “Last year we had Brian Blessed at the Arts festival and this year we wanted to bring another top Yorkshire celebrity to Brighouse. Lesley Garrett fits the bill perfectly. Along with Kiki Dee we are delighted to bring such top stars to Brighouse,” said festival director Matthew Harrison-Lord

brighouseartsfestival.co.uk