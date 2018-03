Limehouse Lizzie

Kirkhamgate Village Hall on April 21. Tickets 07850 000042

First up in this 200th anniversary year of Kirkhamgate Village Hall are Limehouse Lizzie a band that upholds all the fine traditions of the late Phil Lynott and his Thin Lizzie band. This is the 25th year for the band who include a tribute to Gary Moore too, and this is their most explosive show and critically-acclaimed line-up yet. Also to come are The Sex Pistols Experience, comedian Billy Pearce and more.