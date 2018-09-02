Tom Odell set for O2 Academy appearance after release of new album

Tom Odell has shared details of his brand new album ‘Jubilee Road’ and accompanying tour, which includes a date in Leeds.

The singer-songwriter’s third studio album is set for release on Friday, October 12 on Columbia Records and the following week sees him appearing at the O2 Academy Leeds on Tuesday, October 16.

Although the title of his latest album may be fictional in itself, ‘Jubilee Road’ may well be Odell’s most honest and personal outing so far. Packed with grandstanding melodies and scintillating performances, it intertwines real life stories of the time Tom spent living in a house in East London.

Choosing to fictionalise the street to preserve his erstwhile neighbours’ privacy, the listener is drawn into the affecting real-life dramas that Odell paints.

Still only 27, ‘Jubilee Road’ may well be a career-defining record for Odell, which sees the multi-talented young artist take full control of his music, not only writing, singing, and vamping up his vibrant piano style on all 10 songs, but also self-producing them.

Speaking about the album Tom said, “I wrote this album in a house on a quiet terraced street in East London. The lyrics are inspired by the lives of the friends I made whilst living there.

“I recorded most the songs in the living room of the house and if I listen back closely, I can still hear the sound of the old man’s television shows coming through the walls from next door, the kids from the house opposite playing football in the street below and the sound of my girlfriend’s footsteps on the wooden floorboards above.

“I don’t live there anymore, my life has changed somewhat, but I will always remember the time fondly and I hope you enjoy listening to the album as much as I did making it.”

Watch the video for ‘If You Wanna Love Somebody’ directed by Sophie Littman at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1-TbFsJwnY

Odell’s debut album, 2013’s million selling, number one UK debut ‘Long Way Down’, featured his breakthrough single ‘Another Love’ and was equally met with tremendous critical acclaim, earning him the highly prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year in 2014 and the Brits Critics’ Choice Award in 2013 at the age of 22.

‘Another Love’ and ‘Real Love’ both hit the UK top 10, with the latter, a cover of a track by The Beatles, used for the UK John Lewis’ Christmas TV 2014 ad campaign. Odell has amassed an impressive 1.8 million album sales and 10 million single sales worldwide.