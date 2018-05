Printmakers

Wakefield Jazz Festival, Wakefield Jazz on May 4

The 2018 Wakefield jazz festival kicks off with the very best of British led by jazz heroine and club patron Nikki Iles. Vocal instrumentation is from the unmatchable voice of Norma Winstone

MBE whose ability extends beyond singing to sophisticated and witty composition. The first of five gigs in May with Sam Leak’s Adrift, John Crawford, Kate Williams and Georgia Mancio.

www.wakefieldjazz.org