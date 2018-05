Wakefield Jazz Festival, Emma Fisk and James Birkett

Wakefield Jazz, Friday May 11

Violinist Emma Fisk and guitarist James Birkett recreate the Italian/New York duo Venuti & Lang’s hot violin and guitar jazz from the 1920s and 30s. Joe Venuti referred to as ‘the father of jazz violin’, while his musical partner Eddie Lang is widely regarded as the first jazz guitar virtuoso. Their performance will include original compositions by Venuti/Lang. Tickets www.wakefieldjazz.org