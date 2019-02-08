Up and coming Breathe Panel set for Leeds gig

Brighton’s up and comers Breathe Panel are set to play live in Leeds this month as their UK headline tour arrives at Hyde Park Book Club on Wednesday, February 20.

Breathe Panel draw upon musical influences including Chris Cohen, Real Estate and Deerhunter to create music that can be expansive yet highly introspective.

Having already played alongside the lies of Methyl Ethel, Quilt, Pip Blom, Holy Wave and The Big Moon, their live show is winning them more and more fans.

The Leeds date follows the release of their self-titled debut album on FatCat Records (C Duncan, TRAAMS, Sigur Rós),

Meeting at university, Josh Tyler, Nick Green and Benjamin Reeves sprung out of a vibrant scene of musicians playing and gigging together. Between writing in a shared house basement and taking long walks on the South Downs, Breathe Panel have crafted their own sound based around the intuitive songwriting partnership of Josh and Nick.

Recalling thoughtful days spent outdoors, Nick’s vocals wash across bright, shimmering guitars and intricate drum patterns to create something beautifully expansive yet highly introspective. They combine writing about topics including anxiety, colours, people, memories and the cure of nature with capturing a sound that makes them feel good.