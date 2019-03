La forza del destino

From The Royal Opera House to Cinemas nationwide on April 2 and 7.

With exclusive interviews, backstage access and close-ups of performers, audiences at more than 500 UK cinemas can enjoy Verdi’s La forza del destino live from the Royal Opera House. The story follows lovers Leonora and Don Alvaro who attempt to elope but are caught by Leonora’s father, the Marquis of Calatrava, with disastrous consequences.

Go to www.roh.org.uk/cinemas for more detail.