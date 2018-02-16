You’ve got a friend in James Taylor

James Taylor & his All Star Band and special guest Bonnie Raitt

Manchester Arena, July 9 and Leeds Direct Arena, July 12.

Legendary singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy award winner, James Taylor & His All-Star Band, has teamed up with Bonnie Raitt (and her band) for three more UK shows in July in Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds. Taylor and Raitt are long-time friends and had a highly acclaimed US tour last year that played to sold-out crowds. The are heading across the pond for the first time touring together Tickets onsale on February 16 at 9am on www.ticketline.co.uk or 0844 888 9991.