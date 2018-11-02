Spiced radishes & pumpkin

The radish is a popular vegetable in India, particularly in the North where it grows abundantly, appearing in many different dishes such as sambar (a vegetable stew) and radish paranthas (an Indian flatbread). In this flavoursome dish, the radishes are stir fried in a heady mix of herbs and spices, while the sweet taste of the squash offers a delicious contrast to the radishes’ peppery bite.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 5 minutes

You’ll need

800g pumpkin or squash, cut into small chunks

3 tbsp nut oil

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp mustard seeds

2 curry leaves

1 garlic clove, minced or finely grated

1 onion, finely diced

20 radishes, sliced into thick rounds

2 tomatoes, chopped

What to do

Boil the pumpkin in water for 8-10 minutes until tender. Drain and set aside.

In a large frying pan heat the oil and add the chilli, turmeric, cumin, mustard seeds and curry leaves and cook for a minute or two until they are fragrant but not burnt. Add the garlic and cook for a further 30 seconds.

dd the onions and sauté for a minute then add the radishes and finally the pumpkin. Season with a good pinch of salt and cook until the vegetables are tender but start to crisp on the outside.

Stir through the chopped tomatoes and serve with chapattis.

Notes: Also great served with dahl.

Recipe courtesy of www.loveradish.co.uk