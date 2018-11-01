The best Bonfire Night firework displays in Yorkshire

There are a wide array of Bonfire Night events taking place throughout Yorkshire.

Leeds

Yorkshire will light up the sky with fireworks during Bonfire Night events and celebrations

1. Roundhay Park Firework display

Where: Soldiers Field, Roundhay Park, Leeds, LS8 2BL

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Bonfire lit at 7.30 and fireworks display starts at 8pm

Cost: Free

2. Bramley park

Where: Upper Town Street, Bramley

When: Monday, November 5.

What time: Gates open at 7pm, the display starts at 7.30pm.

Cost: Free

3. Middleton Park

Where: Town Street, Middleton

When: Monday, November 5

What time: 7pm

Cost: Free

4.The Myrtle Tavern

Where: Parkside road, Meanwood

When: Monday, November 5

What time: 5pm for a Disney themed display younger children with a louder display for older children later that evening

Cost: £2 per adult and £6 a family of four.

5. The Hunslet Club

Where: Hillidge Road. Hunslet, Leeds

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Event starts at 6pm, fireworks begin at 7.30pm

Cost: Free

6. Wetherby Community bonfire

Where: Wetherby Sports association, Lodge Lane, Wetherby

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm

Cost: £5 for an adult including entry for two under 16s.

Scarborough, Whitby and the Yorkshire Coast

1. McCain bonfire and fireworks

Where: McCain Sports Field

When: Monday November 5

What time: Entry is from 5pm and the display will commence at 6.45pm.

Cost: Free

2. Bridlington Rugby Club Fireworks Display

Where: Bridlington Rugby Club

When: Monday November 5

What time: The doors open at 6pm and the fireworks display will start between 7.30 and 8pm.

Charge applies.

3. Whitby community bonfire and fireworks night

Where: Whitby Rugby Club

When: Monday November 5.

What time: Gates open 5.30pm with the bonfire lit 6.30pm. Fireworks due to start 8pm.

Cost: Tickets from Whitby Rugby Club: adults £3, children (under 14s) £1, under fives free.

4. Burniston and Cloughton bonfire party

Where: Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall

When: Monday November 5

What time: Gates open at 6.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at around 7pm and the fireworks will commence at around 7.30pm.

Cost: £4 adults, £1 children, under fives free.

5. Filey Lions Fireworks and Bonfire display

Where: West Avenue car park

When: Saturday November 3

What time: Festivities start at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and the fireworks commence at 7.15pm. No on-site parking.

Cost: Free

6. Lythe Bonfire

Where: Lythe Village Hall

When: Sunday November 4

What time: Food will be served from 5pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 6pm. Fireworks display will start at 6.15pm.

Cost: £3 adults, children free.

7. Ayton Jubilee Committee Bonfire Event

Where: Yedmandale Quarry, off Cockrah Road, West Ayton.

When: Monday November 5.

What time: Fireworks will be set off at 7pm. Limited parking so walking is best.

Cost: £2 adults, under 16s free.

Halifax and North Kirklees

1. Elland bonfire

Where: Hullen Edge Recreation Ground Elland, Elland

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.15pm.

Cost: £5.00 Adults £2.50 Under 16s

2. Ivy House Inn

Where: Ivy House Inn, 318 Shay Lane, Halifax

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: 6pm

Cost: £2.50 per adult. Accompanied children free.

3. The Sportsman

Where: The Sportsman, Bradford Old Road, Halifax

When: Friday, November 2

What time: Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm

Cost: Free

4. Bonfire and fireworks display at Bradshaw Cricket Club

Where: Bradshaw cricket club, Bradshaw Lane, Halifax

When: Friday, November 2

What time: Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 7.30pm

5. Mount Tabor Annual Bonfire

Where: New Inn car park, Heath Hill Road, Mount Tabor, Halifax,

When: Saturday, November 3.

What time: Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 6.45pm.

Cost: Free

6. The Alma Inn bonfire

Where: The Alma Inn, Cottonstones, Sowerby Bridge

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: 6pm

Cost: Entry costs £5 but is free before 6pm. Free for under 12s.

7. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service bonfire and fireworks

Where: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue HQ, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, Bradford

When: Saturday, November 3.

What time: Bonfire lit at 6:30pm and main fireworks at 8:15pm

Cost: Adults £6, children £4, under 5's free.

8. Casa bonfire and fireworks

Where: Casa, 281 Elland Road, Brighouse

When: Monday, November 5

What time: 6.30pm

Cost: Admission £5

9. Scholes Cricket Club bonfire and fireworks

Where: Scholes Cricket Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Bonfire and fireworks from 6.30pm

Cost: Free entry

10. Heckmondwike Sports Club

Where: Heckmondwike Sports Club, Cemetary Road, Heckmondwike

When: Saturday, November 3.

What time: Bonfire around 6pm with fireworks at 7pm

Cost: Adult tickets cost £2 with child tickets for £1.

11. Mirfield show ground bonfire

Where: Mirfield show ground, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield

When: Saturday, November 3.

What time: Bonfire lit at 6:30pm and fireworks at 7pm.

Cost: Adults £4, children £1

Wakefield

1. Ossett United Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Where: Stade France (Ossett Town AFC), Town End, Ossett, WF5 9HA

When: Friday, November 2

What time: Bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm

Cost: £5 adults, £2.50 children or £12 for a family of four. Children under 3 years of age are free.

2. Carlton Cricket Club Bonfire

Where: Carlton Cricket Club, Town Street, Carlton, WF3 3QU

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, fireworks start at 7pm

Cost: £2 per adult, kids go free

3. Castleford Tigers Family Bonfire Event

Where: Castleford Tigers Rugby League Football Club, The Jungle, Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2SD

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Gates at 4.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm

Cost: £4 adults, £2 child/concession, £10 family package (two adults and two children, only available for pre purchase)

4. 15th annual Wakefield Scout Group Family Bonfire

Where: Scout HQ, 699 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Gates open at 6pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm

Cost: £2 adults, £1 children, £5 family (two adults and three children)

5. Notton Village Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Where: Notton Village hall, 117-123 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NL

When: Sunday, November 4

What time: Event from 5.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 7pm and fireworks at 8pm

Cost: £4 general admission. Tickets are on sale at Notton Village Post Office or online

6. Fireworks Spectacular at Frickley Athletic FC

Where: Frickley Athletic Football Club, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF3 2EQ

When: Sunday, November 4

What time: Event from 4pm

Cost: Free

7. Family Firework Night at Kings Croft Hotel

Where: Kings Croft Hotel, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Event at 5pm

Cost: £10 adults, £6 children, free for children under three. Tickets should be bought in advance by calling 01977 600550.

8. Horbury Bonfire

Where: Slazenger Sports Club, Southfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5BH

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Gates open at 6pm. bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm

Cost: £5 adults, £2 children, free for children under four.