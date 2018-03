Last of the Summer Wine - The Moonbather

Theatre Royal. March 13-17

Compo, Clegg and Foggy are whiling away the autumn of their days in sleepy Holmfirth when the calm is shattered by news of a streaker, who secretly stalks the streets by moonlight! Gifford, a Special Constable is out to catch the Moonbather. Meanwhile Foggy insists on using Clegg’s house for a party. But when Compo and the streaker show up, the fun really starts! Great stuff from Wakefield Little Theatre. 01924 211311