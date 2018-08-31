Dancing and juggling

Gandini Juggling - Sigma

Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds on September 6.

Performed by a virtuosic cast including the award-winning choreographer Seeta Patel, Sigma showcases exuberant rhythms, patterns and colours, at the heart of which is a unique interpretation of the South Indian dance form, Bharatanatyam. With its dazzling quartet of female artists, seductive percussion score and sumptuous backdrop of multimedia projections, Sigma is a finely crafted work designed to engage in a dialogue with the viewer, transcending cultural barriers and stimulating imaginations. Gandini Juggling continues to excite and entertain in this latest cross-art form collaboration, winner of an Asian Arts Award and Total Theatre Award at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Sigma, part of Gandini Juggling’s trilogy of flirtations between juggling and elaborate dance languages, which includes their productions 4x4 Ephemeral Architectures and Spring. Sigma is performed by Seeta Patel, Indu Panday, Kati Ylä-Hokkala, Kim Huynh. Sigma’s creative team includes Lighting Designer Guy Hoare; Video Projectionist Zsolt Balogh (New Visual Paradigm); Costume Designer Lydia Cawson; Sound composition Andy Cowton. Sigma is co-produced by London International Mime Festival and supported by Watermans Theatre and Arts Council England. Joyce Wilson, London Area Director, Arts Council England said: “Gandini Juggling are at the forefront of innovation within this art form, and we are thrilled that their Sigma UK Tour can be funded through Grants for the Arts. Through this tour, we hope to see Gandini Juggling continue to push boundaries and shake things up within contemporary circus, through creating exciting cross art-form performances.”

Tickets: 0113 376 0318 or online at www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk