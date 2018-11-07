First Pantomime in Leeds opens this Saturday at City Varieties Music Hall

The first Panto of the festive season will take to the stage this weekend, opening at the City Varieties Music Hall on Saturday.

Family favourite Dick Whittington and his Cat will be performed for just two showings only, at 2pm and 7pm on 10 November.

Richard Hunter will star as Dame Fanny the Cook, with a supporting cast from On Stage Theatre Arts Academy

Comedy-filled entertainment

The classic tale has been a popular British stage show since the Victorian era, and features all the essential components of a great pantomime, complete with jokes, Dames, music, custard pies and a slapstick version of the 12 Days of Christmas.

Local actors will star in the production, which tells the tale of a poor boy who sets off to London with his cat in search of streets paved with gold, with panto regular Richard Hunter starring as Fanny The Cook, alongside comedian Dabe Ibbeston as Idle Jack.

The show will also feature a talented supporting cast of students from On Stage Theatre Arts Academy.

"Our aim is to introduce youngsters to the world of theatre, working with them on performance, singing, costume and stagecraft, and have them work alongside industry professional," explains Liz Coggins, director of the Panto.

"We believe that Pantomime is often a child's first experience of theatre and therefore it should be a magical one, filled with music, comedy and, of course, audience participation.

"Panto is as much about the audience as it is the cast.

"We want them to hiss the baddies, cheer the goodies, sing-along and shout 'til they're hoarse, leaving with a spring in their step."

How to get tickets

Dick Whittington and His Cat will be performed at City Varieties Music Hall on Saturday 10 November at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets are priced from £19.60 and are subject to a £1 booking fee.

To book tickets, visit cityvarieties.co.uk or call the box office on 0113 243 0808.