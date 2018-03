With Love from St Tropez

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, May 17.

Following her mega success withThe Kardashians Made Me Do It Shazia Mirza brings her latest show to town - a show about lies and truth (or is that the same thing?), nudity and the periodic table, things that hold the key to the future. How much do you wear? What do you look like, and will they let you in? Oh, and don’t you dare wear more than dental floss on a French beach.

Tickets 01484 430528.