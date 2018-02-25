Gripping, stylish, thought-provoking adaptation ...

Dr Jeckyl & Mr Hyde

Theatre Royal, Wakefield, March 1

A thrilling adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s dark psychological fantasy, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde.

This production will immerse you in the myth and mystery of 19th century London’s fog-bound streets where love, betrayal and murder lurk at every chilling twist and turn.

Gripping, stylish and thought-provoking, this is unmissable theatre.

Doctor Henry Jekyll is a good man. Successful within his field and respected by his peers. He’s close to a neurological discovery that will change the face of medical science forever.

However, his methods are less than ethical, and when a close friend and colleague threatens to expose and destroy his work, Jekyll is forced to experiment on himself.

And something goes very wrong…or very right. Jekyll suddenlyfinds he has a new friend, the brutal Edward Hyde.

The show has played to appreciaticve audiences and garnered great reviews.

The Stage wrote: “Through adding in an uncomfortable love triangle…Lane has focused on the real horror lurking underneath this Victorian story; that of the warping effect of repressed sexuality. It is a masterstroke that has been given room to breathe in this new adaptation…a thrillingly dark drama.”

The Billy Fury Years

Theatre Royal, Wakefield March 2

One of the best-selling recording artists of the 1960s, Billy Fury enjoyed a string of hit

singles totalling a remarkable 332 weeks in the British charts. Health problems since childhood led to the singer’s untimely death on January 28, 1983. It’s now over 30 years since his untimely passing, however the importance and popularity of his music and influence keeps his name up there in lights.

The Billy Fury Years is quite simply ‘The Ultimate Billy Fury show to ever hit the stage’. Hailed as “the best Fury since Fury”, Michael King and his fantastic collection of musicians take you on a journey through the career of a rock n roll legend who was as popular as the Beatles in his time..

Tickets to both shows from 01924 211311.