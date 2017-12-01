REVIEW: Aladdin, Theatre Royal Wakefield

When the adults are laughing as hard as the kids in the audience you know you are onto a winner as far as a pantomime is concerned.

And that was certainly the case at Theatre Royal Wakefield at the second performance of an amazing 83-show run for Aladdin, this year’s offering.

And despite only having just over a couple of weeks in rehearsal the entire cast were amazing.

Among them were a mixture of regulars as well as a new face or two but everyone worked together to pull off what was certainly a wonderful evening’s entertainment which really delivered the wow factor on every level.

Everyone was superb but special mention must go to the lead character Dame Widow Twankey as played by Chris Hannon.

My seven-year-old daughter was particularly impressed as she recognised him from his stint on Topsy and Tim for CBeebies.

Hannon also takes on the role of co-director along-with Louise Denison, Theatre Royal Wakefield’s resident choreographer.

Paul Hutton who plays the dual roles of Hanky Panky and Djinn was another stand out.

Particularly impressive though is Chris Chilton who plays primary antagonist Abanazar with a broad Yorkshire accent and really gets the audience booing and hissing with gleeful gusto.

Alongside the professional cast is a troupe of local youngsters in the dancing chorus.

They are so talented and they add an extra dimension to the performance.

Aladdin is one of my favourite pantomimes and is playing at different theatres throughout Yorkshire in different guises.

It’s colourful, witty, and the music is right up to date. Using Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk when Genie came out of the lamp, is an inspiration.

But what I couldn’t work out if how the magic carpet flew, a really clever piece of wizardry that kept me guessing to the end.

For tickets call the Box Office 01924 211 311 or book online at theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk