Society performs Lionel Bart classic Oliver

Oliver

Cleckheaton Town Hall, November 21-25

Cleckheaton & Spenborough Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society present Lionel Bart’s famous musical ‘Oliver’ at the Town Hall, Cleckheaton from Tuesday, November 21 to Saturday, November 25 (7.15pm start) with a matinee on Saturday (2.15pm start). With such well-known tunes as Consider Yourself, I’d Do Anything, As Long As He Needs Me, Pick a Pocket or Two and Food, Glorious Food this rags-to-riches musical, based on Charles Dickens’ second novel ‘Oliver Twist’, tells the story of a young boy born in the workhouse who is so hungry he dares to ask for ‘more’ and is led away to be sold to the first person who will buy him. As the story unfolds Oliver is left to roam the streets of London where he soon becomes pals with the Artful Dodger and as a consequence one of Fagin’s gang of young pickpockets. You’ll have to go and see the show to find out what happens to Oliver after that. With a fabulous team of youngsters, full of tricks and treats, the dream of a part for a man, the miser Fagin will be played by Gerard Marescaux with Ysanne Morrill as Nancy and Tom Daley as the ruthless Bill Sikes. Lyndan Barclay will play the part of the Artful Dodger and the title role is played by William Cavanagh. Tickets for this show are available from Eileen Feltwell on 01274 877828, http://www.spenboroughamateurs.co.uk or Kirklees Booking Services at www.kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls Alternatively you can pay on the door.