10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Big Girls Don’t Cry

Theatre Royal Wakefield, January 25, 7.30pm

Step back in time, to the era of romance. Where gents were gents, and gals were gals! Experience the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band. During the 60s and 70s number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli to super stardom. After selling an incredible 100 million records worldwide, there’s a Four Seasons song that shares a special place in everyone’s heart.

This internationally acclaimed show authentically revives the sublime harmonies of New Jersey’s finest. It showcases Frankie’s incredible falsettos, and features his solo hits like Grease, Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You, Beggin’, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, and Who Loves You.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

2 Bright Light Sculptures

The Hepworth, Wakefield, January 26, 11am-4pm (drop-in)

Multi-sensory creative play for children of all ages!

Visit The Hepworth Family Gift and discover Barbara Hepworth’s sculptures through fun and creative activities. In the Learning Studios, play with materials on light boxes, contribute to a large scale drawing with huge stencils and look through the shape windows to re-imagine the world outside. Make your own Hepworth-inspired light catcher to take home. Suitable for children aged two-12 years, who must be accompanied by an adult. This workshop will be closed over lunch from 12.30-1pm and last admittance - 3.30pm.

http://www.hepworthwakefield.org

3 Opera North - Street Scene

Leeds Grand Theatre, January 25, 7pm

In a city that never sleeps, it doesn’t pay to have a dream… On a stiflingly hot summer’s day in New York, a family is pushed to breaking point. Frank is angry at a world that’s changing too fast, his daughter Rose longs for a better life away from the squalor of the city, and his unhappy wife Anna struggles with a terrible secret that could tear them all apart… As the heat builds, the tension erupts into violence and their lives are changed forever.

http://www.operanorth.co.uk

4 Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour 2020

First Direct Arena, Leeds, January 24, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Clear the floor and whip out your score cards, because the Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour is back for 2020 and will waltz its way to the First Direct Arena for a matinee and evening performance. Catherine Tyldesley, Alex Scott and Emma Barton feature in the line-up while reigning Strictly champion Stacey Dooley will be the tour’s host.

http://www.firstdirectarena.com

5 Beast From The Far East Chinese Night

Farmer Copleys, Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract, January 25

A Farmer Copleys Beast special, returning with a food fusion inspired from The Orient, in celebration of the Chinese New Year 2020 – The Year of the Rat (no rats on the menu!).

The Farmer Copleys’ chefs have got creative and made a special menu combining the best of Yorkshire with an Asian twist. They’re excited to showcase it and can’t wait for you to try it! Check out the menu and book a table.

http://www.farmercopleys.co.uk

6 An Inspector Calls

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, January 29 - February 1

Stephen Daldry’s record breaking and multi-award winning production for the National Theatre of An Inspector Calls. His radical, challenging and visionary version of JB Priestley’s classic thriller, hailed as the theatrical event of its generation, has been seen by more than four million people worldwide. When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation of theatregoers.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

7 Darren Harriott: Good Heart Yute

The Studio, Bradford, January 25

Darren Harriott brings his stand-up comedy show Good Heart Yute to The Studio. Best Newcomer Nominee Darren considers himself a good person. Now he’s 30 and he’s never been in love. It can’t always be someone else’s fault? Learning more about himself and realising maybe he’s never actually been happy with who he is, join Darren for his trademark passion and insightful wit as he tries to work himself out.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

8 Cinderella

Morley Town Hall, January 30 - February 2

This is a traditional pantomime, full of music, fun and magical moments. A show for the young and young at heart. For tickets ring 07960 766 334, email bookings: morleyaos@talktalk.net, tickets also on sale in Morley Market from 9.30am-noon January 24 and 25, the pop-up stall is situated near the rear entrance.

http://www.morleyaos.org.uk

9 Night Of The Living Dead ™ – Remix

Leeds Playhouse, January 24 - February 15

Seven strangers take refuge from flesh eating ‘ghouls’ in an isolated farmhouse. As the night draws in, their situation becomes desperate, hope turns to despair, and the picket-fence American dream is smashed apart.

Seven performers enter the stage armed with cameras, a box of props and a rail of costumes. Can they recreate the film, shot-for-shot before our eyes, using whatever they can lay their hands on? 50 years after the release of George A Romero’s politically charged zombie movie, imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse create a love-song to the original 1960s film, retelling it as a searing story for now. A Leeds Playhouse and imitating the dog co-production.

http://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk

10 I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue Stage Tour

St George’s Hall, Bradford, January 27

BBC Radio’s multi-award-winning antidote to panel games returns to the stage in 2020 with its sell-out touring show. Join Tim Brooke-Taylor, Tony Hawks, Marcus Brigstocke, Richard Osman and host Jack Dee for an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense. Colin Sell provides piano accompaniment.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Night of the Living Dead - Remix at Leeds Playhouse. Photo: Ed Waring.