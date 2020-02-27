10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week

1 Cabaret

The Tiger Who Came For Tea at St Georges Hall, Bradford.

Leeds Grand Theatre, March 3-7

Bill Kenwright presents the multi-award winning production of Kander and Ebb’s landmark musical, Cabaret. Directed by National Theatre Director Rufus Norris, the production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs at The Lyric and The Savoy theatres. It’s 1931, Berlin is a haven of divine decadence and the legendary Sally Bowles is about to take the stage at the infamous Kit Kat Klub. Cabaret features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and iconic songs Money Makes the World Go Round, Maybe This Time and Cabaret.

http://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com



2 The Tiger Who Came For Tea

St George’s Hall, Bradford, March 3-4

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical comes to The Alhambra. (Photo: Helen Maybanks)

Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family musical play based on the book by Judith Kerr. The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger! Packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos this is a stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

3 Free guided cycle rides

Wakefield District Cycle Forum continue their programme of free guided cycle rides aimed at those new to cycling, wanting to start cycling or needing greater confidence when cycling. Most include a refreshment stop on the ride. On Sunday there is an easy ride from Nostell Priory starting at 10.30am. This ride is ideal for beginners, families and those wanting to build their confidence. This ride lasts up to three hours and covers up to ten miles. If you don’t have a bike of your own you can borrow one free of charge by emailing info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk in advance.

http://www.cycling-wakefield.org.uk

4 Seeds

The Magic of Motown at Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Leeds Playhouse, until February 29

‘What would you do to save your son? Everything? Anything? Lie?’ On Michael Thomas’ birthday, his cake sits in his mother’s living room, its candles burning undisturbed. Jackie wants to clear her conscience, whilst Evelyn’s got a big speech to deliver on the 15th anniversary of Michael’s fatal stabbing. Are some things better left unsaid? Sensitively written by Mel Pennant and shortlisted for the Alfred Fagon Award, Seeds tells the story of two mothers united in sorrow.

http://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk

5 Boyzlife Tour 2020

St George’s Hall, Bradford, February 29

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, from two of the world’s biggest bands Boyzone and Westlife, come together for the very first time with a full band production show. This specially adapted theatre production will include many of their greatest hits. The catalogue includes a record breaking 18 number one singles and nine number one albums.Expect to hear World Of Our Own, Mandy, Queen of My Heart, Picture Of You, Words, No Matter What, Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up, Going Gets Tough, Swear It Again, Father and Son, Love Me For A Reason, My Love and many, many more.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

6 Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, March 3-7

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, the Olivier award-winning West End and Broadway show, returns to Bradford! Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

7 Madam Butterfly

Theatre Royal Wakefeld, February 27

Olivier Award-winning OperaUpClose in association with the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry presents a new English version of Puccini’s Madam Butterfly. A young woman abandoned by the man for whom she sacrificed everything. But she is stronger than anyone imagined… Retold from a female, East-Asian perspective, this Madam Butterfly is transposed to 1980s Japan, where traditional culture collides with a new digital age, and the intimate exploration into the heart and mind of a young woman, is all the more poignant. One of the best-loved operas of all time, Puccini’s sublime music has been re-orchestrated to be performed by a diverse-led cast of eight singers, accompanied by four live musicians.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

8 Philophobia Music: Harry Rhodes and Sprinters

Henry Boons, Wakefield, February 28

8.45pm - Sprinters. A three-piece indie rock band from Manchester who released their second album Struck Gold towards the end of 2019.

9.45pm - Harry Rhodes. It seems like almost every indie record of note to come out of Wakefield in the past ten years has featured some contribution from Harry.

http://www.experiencewakefield.co.uk

9 Family Fun at Pontefract Museum

February 29, 11am-3pm

Join the museum for a lively activity session that everyone can take part in! There is something different to do every week, from handling museum objects to getting creative with a colourful craft activity. There’s no need to book, just drop in. While you’re visiting, follow a trail around the displays, try on some medieval hats or sport some colourful racing silks and ride a Georgian rocking horse.

http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/museums

10 The Magic of Motown

Theatre Royal Wakefield, February 29

Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breathtaking live concert spectacular. You will be going loco down in Acapulco as we take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many more. Celebrate the sound of a generation and reach out for - The Magic of Motown!

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk