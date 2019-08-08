10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Wakefield Pride

Wakefield, August 11

Wakefield LGBT Pride celebrates the LGBT+ community. Join the party at 11am as Ben’s Music Foundation opens the day on the Community Stage at Trinity Walk. At noon, get your rainbow flags at the ready as the parade departs Trinity Walk and heads to Sun Lane. From 1pm Sun Lane is where the party is with stalls, food and drink and more entertainment.

Don’t miss performances from Seann Miley Moore, Allan Jay, Soraya Vivan, Angie Brown, The Bleeding Obvious and The Revival Abba Tribute Band on the Main Stage. Round off Wakefield Pride by joining the official after party at Brick Works on Westgate from 10pm.

www.wakefieldlgbtqpride.org

Bad Manners are appearing at the Leeds Ska and Mod Festival on Sunday.

2 Family Sculpture Workshop: Homes and Place

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, Wakefield, August 10, 11am-4pm

Visit the free family creative space in the Bothy Gallery, an historic part of the estate which was once the home of the Head Gardener. Inspired by Richard Woods’ ‘land art’ house drawings which are popping up in the landscape for this day. Construct and design your own sculptures and drawings about home and where you live. Drop by anytime between 11am and 3.30pm, space closes at 4pm. This event is suitable for wheelchair users and pushchairs and aimed at all ages. Why not take the opportunity to extend your creative making and achieve your Discover Arts Award by exploring YSP, finding out and sharing your visit with the Learning Team. A £4 contribution for the Arts Award activity sheet covers the certification costs.

www.ysp.org.uk

3 Take It Away

The Hepworth, Wakefield, August 8, drop-in 11am-4pm

Explore the galleries with fun creative activities then return to the learning studio to sculpt your own Hepworth-inspired artwork to take home. This workshop is suitable for children aged two-12 years, who must be accompanied by an adult. You will be asked to collect an activity sheet from the Learning Studios and go up to the gallery before starting the activity. This workshop will be closed over lunch from 12.30-1pm. Last admittance to the activity will be at 3.30pm.

www.hepworthwakefield.org

4 Seaside in Castleford

Castleford Precinct, August 10, free entry

We all love to be beside the seaside, so get your flip flops ready and grab your buckets and spades for a day of free family fun! Seaside in Castleford offers a chance for children to have all the fun of the seaside close to home. You can find a large sand pit mimicking a beach, free donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, funfair rides, street entertainment, children’s workshops, mobile catering units selling hot and cold food all running alongside the normal market.

www.wakefield.gov.uk

5 Vintage Summer Fun

Castleford Museum, August 12

For the children of the 1940s, summer didn’t involve an Xbox, a WhatsApp group or endless hours on YouTube. So what did they do? Go and find out! Hint: it involved glass marbles, old clothes, lots of mud and a horse... This is a free drop in event and there is no need to book.

www.wakefield.gov.uk/museums

Workshop for children at The Hepworth. Photo: Nick Singleton

6 Birstall Beach Day

Birstall Open Market, Market Place, Birstall, August 10, 11am-4pm

Birstall brings the beach to the community. A fun day out for the whole family. With stalls, games, tombola, fairground rides, donkey rides, face painting, giant deckchair, Punch and Judy, competitions, teddy bears picnic, design a postcard, giant peep board, plus much more.

www.facebook.com/events/birstall-west-yorkshire/birstall-beach-day

7 Cycle Skills

Nostell, Wednesdays during the school summer holiday, 11am-3pm

Whether you dream of winning the Tour De France or free-wheeling without a wobble — Nostell’s the perfect place to learn cycling skills and love life in the saddle this summer. Enjoy a pedal around the parkland with friends and family or brush up on all-things bicycle and join guided rides with Wakefield District Cycle Forum. Take your own bike or borrow one — please take your own helmet if you have one. All ages and abilities are welcome.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell-priory

8 Les Miserables

The Alhambra, Bradford, until August 10

Last few days to see Les Miserables at The Alhambra. This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed “Les Mis for the 21st Century”. With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the magnificent score of Les Miserables includes the songs I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Master Of The House and many more.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

9 An Artisan Afternoon with Sing Gin

Nostell, August 10, 10am-4pm (adults only, no booking required)

Artisan Afternoons launch on Saturday with a visit from award-winning Yorkshire gin distillery Sing Gin to the country house’s courtyard.

Visitors can discover how the popular spirit is made from seven hand-crushed botanicals and learn more about the art of gin-making.

Adults can also enjoy a bespoke tasting of the product, which aims to capture the ancient spirit of the Yorkshire Dales.

www.nationaltrustorg.uk/nostell

Last chance to see the hugely popular Les Miserables at The Alhambra.

10 Leeds Ska and Mod Festival

Millennium Square, Leeds, August 11, 3pm, under 16s to be accompanied by an adult

From the Jam and Bad Manners will be playing alongside the hugely popular The Dualers as well as Death of Guitar Pop — dubbed the next Madness!

The Dualers led by lead singer Tyber Cranston are a South London based Ska band which one can only describe as a mixture of UB40 and The selector rolled into one, they are selling out venues as soon as tickets go on sale! Another London based ska band who will be appearing at Leeds Ska and Mod Festival are Death of Guitar Pop lead by singers Oliver Hookings and Jonny Hicks, described as the 4th generation of Ska they are already being hailed as the new Madness, their influences are Madness (of course!) Ian Dury and The Clash amongst others.

www.millsqleeds.com