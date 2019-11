The annual Cleckheaton Christmas Festival welcomed in the holiday season with the much anticipated Christmas light switch on and festive fun for all the family.

1. Cleckheaton Christmas Festival The annual festival took place on Saturday. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Cleckheaton Christmas Festival The annual festival took place on Saturday. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The annual festival took place on Saturday. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Cleckheaton Christmas Festival The annual festival took place on Saturday. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more