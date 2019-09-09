Gardeners and chefs prepare for bumper Apple Week harvest at Nostell Priory

Kitchen gardeners at a Yorkshire landmark are getting ready to harvest a bumper crop for the property’s annual Apple Week celebrations which run from September 23 to 29.

The team at Nostell near Wakefield expect to pick more than 500kg of apples from their on-site orchard, to be pruned, eaten, pressed, identified, turned into bird feeders and much more during an eight-day homage to all things apple.

Chefs at the National Trust treasure house have been perfecting recipes, besides clearing space in the pantry, in readiness for hundreds of the fruits to be delivered from the garden.

Treats including apple scones, sauces and crumble will be made using some of Nostell’s 10 apple breeds, many of which are heritage varieties in keeping with the 18th century estate’s rich history.

Gardeners expect to beat last year’s harvest, which weighed in at more than 500kg –the equivalent of three reindeer, 200 bricks, 100 cats or 1000 footballs.

The fruits would measure twice the height of Big Ben if piled on top of each other, or stretch beyond the length of 10 cricket pitches if laid flat.

Apple Week Highlights

· Apple ID Day (Wed 25 September, 10am to 3pm

Do you know your Yorkshire Beauty from a Ribston Pippin? Apple ID Day is back by popular demand.

Drop in and help Nostell’s gardeners identify different species from the orchard or your own garden aided by our intriguing reference book and elaborate coding system.

· Tales from the Orchard: A Meet the Gardener Special (Thursday September 26 and Friday September 27, 1pm to 2pm

Our resident kitchen gardener Mark will help you explore the orchard and the different apple varieties his team grow and harvest.

Find out how to best care for your own apple trees and how Nostell’s produce is used to make homemade dishes in the café.

· Autumn Family Day Sunday September 29, 11am to 3pm

Enjoy Nostell at its seasonal best and celebrate the joys of autumn; play conkers, make an apple bird feeder, sample seasonal shop treats and try your hand at apple-pressing.