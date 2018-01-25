VIDEO: Pulled Apart By Horses to play Live At Leeds 2018 homecoming - latest full line up announcement here

Leeds indie chart stars Pulled Apart By Horses today said they were 'buzzing' to be playing this year's Live At Leeds 2018 festival.

Other big name acts announced today - see list below - include acclaimed new guitar band The Magic Gang and 90s guitar heroes Ash, Dermot Kennedy, Sunset Sons and Liverpudlian rockabilly Louis Berry.

Leeds own ex-Kaiser Chiefs drummer Nick JD Hodgson, launching a solo career, has already been announced along with hotly tipped rockers Peace, Circa Waves and The Horrors for the festival which will take place at venues across the city on Saturday, May 5.

Live at Leeds is a core event in the 2018 programme of Leeds International Festival, which helped to helped propel the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Sam Smith and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man to global success.. Tickets are on sale now, starting from £36 at www.liveatleeds.com.

Pulled Apart By Horses. packed with a menacing punch of garage-rock fever, have become renowned for adrenaline-fused live shows and an uncompromising ability to have crowds in the palm of their hands in no time.

The bands 4th album, The Haze was released in March 2017 and reached number 12 in the charts and 2018 marks 10 years together as a band, In a statement today Pulled Apart By Horses said today: “We’ve haven’t played LAL for a few years now and it’s been going from strength to strength since we last appeared on the bill.

"It made sense to come back to it this year though. We’re always buzzing to be part of it and nothing beats a good old hometown show. Roll on May!”

Speaking about the new additions to Live At Leeds 2018, Festival Director Andy Smith said: “We’re pleased to add The Magic Gang, Pulled Apart by Horses, Ash, Dermot Kennedy, Sunset Sons, Louis Berry and High Tyde to the 2018 event, all of which are doing great things at the moment.

"There are also some really exciting emerging artists who I personally think will go on to have fantastic careers like Bruno Major, Catherine McGrath, Ten Tonnes, Cassia and Stella Donnelly, to name a few. There’s still plenty more to be announced for this year and maybe a few surprises along the way.”

Ash

The Live At Leeds weekend kicks off on May 4 with a free event presented by PRS Foundation’s Momentum Music Fund Showcase at The Wardrobe - featuring appearances from supported artists such as Our Girl, Chelou, Fenne Lily and special guest headliners to be revealed shortly.

TODAY'S ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Names added today are Pulled Apart By Horses, The Magic Gang, Ash, Ten Tonnes, Sorry, Yungblud, Her's, Louis Berry, Sunset Sons, Alaskalaska, Sports Team, Catherine McGrath, TOUTS, Grace Lightman, Stella Donnelly, The Ninth Wave, Denzel Himself, Dermot Kennedy, Pip Blom, High Tyde, Bruno Major, Nelson Can, Lady Bird, LUCIA, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Queen Zee, Jaz Karis, Fling, Caro, Cassia, Vistas, Axel Flovent, Nathan Ball, Jalen N'Gonda, Bakar, Jack Vallier, Black Futures, Callum Stewart, Dan Stock, Dusky Grey, Elle Call, Etham, Hatchie, Heir, Hot Dreams, Indigo Lo,, James Gillespie, Kawala, Moncrieff, Nala, Night Flight, Only the Poets, Plested, Rascalton, River Matthews, Sounds Like A Storm, The Howl and the Hum, The Indigo Project, The RPMs, Tyne, Valeras, Vundabar, Chelou, Our Girl and Fenne Lily.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Peace, Circa Waves, British Sea Power, The Horrors, Anteros, Blaenavon, Lewis Capaldi, Nick J.D. Hodgson, Pale Waves, Sam Fender, Spring King, Tom Walker, Will Heard, Babyteeth, Benny Mails, Billy Lockett, Bloxx, Boy Azooga, Courtyards, Declan J Donovan, Devon, Dream Estate, Dylan Cartlidge, Freya Ridings, George Glew, Grace Carter, Grand Pax, GRDNS, Hey Charlie, Hockey Dad, Holiday Oscar, Knightstown, Maisie Peters, Martha Phillips, Naaz, Nikhil D’Souza, Olympia, ONR, Outsider, Partner, Peakes, Riley Pearce, Ruby Empress, Sam Johnson, Shor, Soham De, Sons Of Raphael, Stereo Honey, Stillia, Suzi Wu, Tamzene, The Lightning Year, The Old Pink House, The Pale White, The Snuts, Tremors, whenyoung, White Room, Wowh.